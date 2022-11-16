Throwback When Mahesh Babu Called Himself Biggest Fan Of Superstar Krishna

Veteran Telugu actor Superstar Krishna's death has left Mahesh Babu shattered. Actor Krishna passed away in Hyderabad after suffering from a cardiac attack on November 15. The superstar will be cremated today with full state honours at Mahaprasthanam in the city. He was 79. Several celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, and Chiranjeevi, among others, arrived at Superstar Krishna's residence to pay their last tribute to the star.

The legendary actor's demise has left the entire Telugu film industry heartbroken. Mahesh Babu lost his father and mother, Indira Devi, in just a span of two months. His elder brother, Ramesh Babu, had died in January. The actor's love for his father is not a hidden fact for all his fans. Mahesh Babu considered his dad a god figure and on several occasions expressed his admiration for him.

Several pictures circulating on social media show Mahesh Babu unconsolable, as many celebrities from the industry have visited the star to offer their condolences. As preparations for actor Krishna's funeral are ongoing, let's look back at a memory of Mahesh Babu and his star dad that will leave you emotional.

Back in the day, while promoting his movie, someone asked Mahesh Babu if he would remake any of his father's movies. In response, the Businessman actor lovingly said that he is his dad's biggest fan ever and he will never want to remake his films. "I'm the biggest fan of my dad. I never intend to remake his movies, they should remain great like that," he said.

He also talked about how important his smile was to him. He further added, "I always keep saying that no matter how big a hit my film gets, my dad's smile is everything to me."

Watch Mahesh Babu's video here:-

Superstar Krishna had a huge influence on Mahesh Babu. The star has often revealed that actor Krishna has been his biggest inspiration to become an actor and that Krishna has worked hard to shape his film career. For the initiated, Mahesh Babu had been a child artist and worked with his father Krishna as a child actor in around 25 films, such as Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117, and Poratam.

Actor Krishna was married twice. His second wife, Vijaya Nirmala, who was also an actress and director, died in 2019, while his first wife, Indira Devi, breathed her last in September this year. The veteran actor is survived by his five children, Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.