Throwback: When Nagarjuna Shared Why He Chose Not To Settle In Bollywood

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, one of the most talented actors, has been entertaining people for over two decades now. Known as the "King of Romance," his charming personality and intense eyes have remained the undisputed kings of Tollywood. He recently regained nation-wide popularity with a guest appearance in Ayan Mukerjee's action-adventure movie Brahmastra. This was his first Hindi movie appearance in nearly 20 years.

The Ghost actor made his leading-man debut in the 1986 Telugu film Vikram. He went on to do a few more films, but it was Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva that made him a superstar. This also marked his Bollywood debut and established his reputation as a phenomenal actor. He has since appeared in several successful Hindi films, including Khuda Gawah, Drohi, and Zakhm. His last appearance was in LOC Kargil (2003), before Brahmastra.

Over the years, the actor has rejected several "incredible" roles in Hindi films. Recently, after the huge success of Brahmastra, Nagarjuna told news agency PTI why he kept himself away from Bollywood. He said, "I was getting incredible roles. (But) I am kind of a home bird. I like to live in Hyderabad. I always did very special roles in Bollywood. Whatever I have done right from the beginning, it was important for me to entertain people. All the roles that I did came looking for me, I never (went for them)."

Back in 2010, in a candid conversation with TOI, on being asked why he didn't consider settling in Bollywood even after delivering some hit movies, the actor then responded, saying, "After the success of Shiva, I realised I had to make the choice. But let's say I chose life over career. I was already a superstar here. Maybe I might have become a superstar in Bollywood, but what next? Hollywood?"

"There is no end to ambition. I decided I was quite content in Hyderabad and I have never regretted that decision," he had added.

In the same conversation, he further said, "My first priority has always been peace at home. I don't like leaving home with an issue and when I'm away, I want to look forward to going back home. When there is peace at home, you can work better, you feel like giving to others of yourself."