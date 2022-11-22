Throwback: When Rana Daggubati Wanted To Play Wingman To Prabhas For This Bollywood Heroine

Producer and filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan never misses an opportunity to hit the headlines for its sensational content and controversial statements stars make on the show. Karan is notorious for digging into celebrities' lives, which actually works for the show. One such famous episode that became popular with audiences was when team Baahubali was invited to the Koffee Couch for its sixth season.

The team of the superhit franchise Baahubali, including its director SS Rajamouli and actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, graced Koffee with Karan in 2018. That particular episode of the hit talk show made headlines as it was the first time non-Hindi celebrities were invited to the show. During the episode, Karan asked Rana Daggubati who he would have chosen if he had the opportunity to set up any actress for Prabhas from Bollywood.

Rana was quick to answer and named Katrina Kaif. Then, when Karan Johar asked Prabhas if he would approve his Baahubali co-stars' choice, the actor avoided the question and said it was not for him to answer.

On the contrary, when Prabhas was asked whom he would fix for Rana Daggubati, the Darling star took actress Trisha's name. Prabhas then teased Rana, saying that he should go back to his previous relationship. Rana Daggubati admitted on Koffee with Karan that he once dated Trisha, but they split up because things didn't work out. For the unversed, Rana Daggubati married his love Miheeka Bajaj in 2020 whereas Prabhas is still single.

Workwise, Prabhas is one of the most sought-after stars in the country and has a few high-budget movies in his pocket. He is currently gearing up for his next big release, Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Prabhas also has Prashanth Neel's much-anticipated action-drama Salaar and Nag Ashwin's sci-fi Project K opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. All films are scheduled to hit theatres next year.

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, has appeared in two films this year- action thriller Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and the period action drama Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi. He will next be seen with his uncle Venkatesh in the Netflix series Rana Naidu. The show is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan.