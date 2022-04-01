Tiger Nageswara Rao: Gayatri Bharadwaj Comes On Board For Ravi Teja Starrer

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Vamsee's pan Indian project Tiger Nageswara Rao, to be produced by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts and to be presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal will have its grand opening tomorrow on Ugadi. As announced by the makers, the film's pre-look will also be dropped on the festive occasion.

Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood star heroine Kriti Sanon will be playing one of the lead actresses in the movie, as it will feature another actress. Popular model Gayatri Bharadwaj comes on board to play the other heroine in the movie. Like Nupur, this is the first film for Gayatri Bharadwaj. Both the heroines will have scope to perform in the movie.

Gayatri Bhardwaj was crowed as fbb Colors Femina Miss India United Continents 2018. She also won the titles of Sephora Miss Glamourous Look, Jio Miss Popular, Kodak Lens Miss Spectacular Eyes, Miss India Delhi 2018, etc. She won praises for her performance in the web series Dhindora.

Tiger Nageswara Rao will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Based on the life of the notorious thief from Stuartpuram, Tiger Nageswara Rao is going to be the highest budgeted film of Ravi Teja. This will mark the first Pan Indian project for the actor.

GV Prakash Kumar will score music for the film that has dialogues by Srikanth Vissa. R Madhie will crank the camera and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.