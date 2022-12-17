Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: To Save THIS Contestant, Several Unfair Eliminations Have Happened In This Season

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season has come to an end with the grand finale episode set to be aired on December 18. The reality show began on September 4 with as many as 21 housemates including a couple-Rohit and Marina. The contestants included various popular faces from the Telugu Entertainment industry.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Photo Credit: Internet

The season also garnered the least TRP ratings of all the previous seasons. The host, Nagarjuna is rumoured to have decided to quit the show after running three seasons consecutively. To end the season on a grand note, the makers have planned it on a large scale, say sources.

Netizens lamented over the number of unfair eliminations this Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season has witnessed. The reality show is undoubtedly scripted, at least that is what the majority of the public and followers of the game show believe. There were several instances where the makers made it evident to evict or give a certain privilege to one or many contestants of their liking. Particularly, eliminations are solid examples where the makers' decisions are exposed. Regardless of the public voting and feedback, eliminations take place in all seasons of the Bigg Boss Telugu show.

Here, in Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, several such instances led the ardent fans of the game show to believe that the show is scripted and everything happens as per the paper.

Baladitya, Vasanthi, Raj, and Inaya's eliminations were billed as unfair evictions from the house. While other housemates didn't make an impact at all, housemates like Baladitya and Inaya had to face the wrath of partiality. Contestant Raj was put in a fix during his eviction. He and Faima were pitched against each other. Faima could get herself another week using the eviction-free pass or let Raj get eliminated. By this rule imposed on them by the makers, Raj's elimination was inevitable.

Adi Reddy Inaya Photo Credit: Star Maa

However, a section of the netizens opines that the makers have taken the side of Adi Reddy and therefore eliminated the others to save him until the finale. Reportedly, Adi Reddy is rumoured to have support from a politician belonging to Nellore, his hometown, which is why he ended up until the finale.

In comparison, Adi Reddy was not very impressive as a housemate on the Bigg Boss Telugu show. He shadowed another contestant Geetu until her exit and then started to isolate himself from the rest. He was there during the tasks but was barely visible as a person. He failed to express himself and take a stand.

There were several players like Neha, Geetu, Surya, Sudeepa, Chanti, and Faima who deserved better treatment. However, it is all part of the game, and the contestants sign several rules and regulations books before coming on board the reality show.

Adi Reddy reportedly has accepted the suitcase prize money and is in the 4th position among the five finalists. Stay tuned to the Star Maa channel to watch the latest episode of the semi-final.