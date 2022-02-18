Tollywood Actress Kavya Thapar Arrested For Drunk Driving And Abusing Cop

Actress Kavya Thapar, who previously appeared in the Tollywood film Ek Mini Katha opposite Santosh Shoban, was arrested by the Juhu (Mumbai) police on Friday (February 18) following alleged drunk driving and brawl with a female police officer. Reportedly, the actress used abusive language and grabbed the cop by the collar. According to reports, she abused the cop after she hit her four-wheeler and injured a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.

The police have registered a case against her under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 353, 504, 332 and 427. Currently, Kavya has been remanded to judicial custody.

As per ANI (Asian News International), the incident took place on Thursday (February 17). The news agency tweeted, "Maharashtra | Actress Kavya Thapar was arrested & sent to judicial custody, on charges of engaging in a scuffle & using abusive language with the police, after she hit a car & injured a person under the influence of alcohol, yesterday morning: Juhu Police."

The 26-year-old actress hails from Maharashtra and started off her career with the Hindi short film Tatkal in 2013. After appearing in a couple of advertisements, she forayed into the south film industry. So far, she has been a part of two Telugu films namely Ee Maayo Peremito and Ek Mini Katha and the Tamil project Market Raja MBBS. Her last venture Ek Mini Katha was released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.