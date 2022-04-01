Tollywood Director Sarath Passes Away

Senior Tollywood director Sarath breathed his last on Friday (April 1) morning at a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Reportedly, Sarath's funeral will be held on Saturday (April 2).

Sarath made his directorial debut with the 1986 film Chadastapu Mogudu starring Suman and Bhanupriya in the lead roles, however, he rose to fame with the 1989 film Agni Nakshatram. The director has helmed as many as 20 films in his illustrious career that includes Sulthan, Peddannayya, Chinna Alludu, Peddinti Alludu and Vamshanikokkadu among others. His collaborations with actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Suman were highly regarded by the Telugu audiences, as their projects often turned out to be successful ventures.

Upon learning the news of his good friend and colleague Sarath's demise, Balakrishna expressed his deepest condolences by issuing a statement in Telugu, which translates to, "Sarath was a great friend of mine. He strived and made a name for himself in the film industry. I was a part of his films like Vamshanikokkadu, Peddannayya, Sulthan and Vamshoddharakudu. The shocking news of his demise has left me in sorrow. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family members."