Tollywood Producers Breathe Fire On Dil Raju For Shooting For Varisu Despite Initiating Ban!

Producer Dil Raju is indisputably the face of Tollywood producers. He is one of the decision makers in Telugu Film Trade Council, which decided to stall shooting of upcoming films and films that are under production phase. The decision was made in the light of an increase in the production costs post COVID. As a protest, the producers have come together to take this step as a measure to save the Active Producers Guild of Tollywood.

However, the producers of the Telugu Film Industry are now spewing fire on Dil Raju for his alleged double standards. His own film, Thalapathy Vijay-Vamsi Paidipally's Varisu/Vaarasudu is going on in Visakhapatnam.

When questioned about the same, Dil Raju is said to have replied with an explanation that Varisu is a Tamil film and it has nothing to do with the ongoing Tollywood strike. On the same lines, Dil Raju was also put on the spot for lying that he had not sought a hike in ticket prices for his latest venture Thank You, reported a regional website.

Several actors like Allu Arjun, Akkineni Akhil, and directors like Surender Reddy have opened up on the issue and decided to refuse remuneration for their respective projects. Instead, to ease the burden on producers, they are willing to take a share of the profit after the film's release.

Another producer, S Naga Vamsi, who is bankrolling Dhanush's bilingual titled Sir/Vaathi, has also come under the radar for continuing filming of the film which is underway at Ramoji Film City.