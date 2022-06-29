Top Josh Telugu Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet Session With Khuda Haafiz Star Vidyut Jammwal
Josh, India's leading short video app has been winning hearts with its engaging content belonging to different genres like dance, music, and fitness to name a few. Language isn't a barrier here and people across the nation can feast on entertaining videos in the language of their choice.
The pool of talent is another reason why this app gets a thumbs up from the audience. From hosting fun-filled challenges to treating its creators with mind-blowing surprises, Josh is definitely one of the coolest 'desi' app right now.
Recently, Josh organised a special meet-and-greet session with action star Vidyut Jammwal as a part of the promotions of his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz- Chapter II: Agni Pariksha. The names of the top four Josh Telugu creators who bagged this golden chance are as follows-
1. Swassthick
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a68f5d9f-0817-4804-995a-d67d9c2b76f7
Have a look at Swassthick's Instagram page
2. Harish
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/7e69800c-35c3-4710-beb5-3a1c6eaf1aa4
Have a look at Harish's Instagram page
3. Uday Reddy
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/f5cdbc71-75f2-4975-874a-21f69d5526fd?u=0xa0f77bf17650a6c6
Have a look at Uday Reddy's Instagram page
4. Priyanka Kumari
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ac992f4b-044e-4ce5-a593-1bba9848cd9e
Have a look at Priyanka Kumari's Instagram page.
The celebrity meet-up was held on June 24 at LV Prasad Digital Film Lab, Hyderabad, Telangana, wherein the selected creators indulged in a candid conversation with Vidyut Jammwal and even clicked group pictures with him. It was indeed a memorable moment for all of them!
