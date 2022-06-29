    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Top Josh Telugu Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet Session With Khuda Haafiz Star Vidyut Jammwal

      By
      |

      Josh, India's leading short video app has been winning hearts with its engaging content belonging to different genres like dance, music, and fitness to name a few. Language isn't a barrier here and people across the nation can feast on entertaining videos in the language of their choice.

      vidyut

      The pool of talent is another reason why this app gets a thumbs up from the audience. From hosting fun-filled challenges to treating its creators with mind-blowing surprises, Josh is definitely one of the coolest 'desi' app right now.

      vidyut1

      Recently, Josh organised a special meet-and-greet session with action star Vidyut Jammwal as a part of the promotions of his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz- Chapter II: Agni Pariksha. The names of the top four Josh Telugu creators who bagged this golden chance are as follows-

      1. Swassthick

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a68f5d9f-0817-4804-995a-d67d9c2b76f7

      Have a look at Swassthick's Instagram page

      2. Harish

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/7e69800c-35c3-4710-beb5-3a1c6eaf1aa4

      Have a look at Harish's Instagram page

      3. Uday Reddy

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/f5cdbc71-75f2-4975-874a-21f69d5526fd?u=0xa0f77bf17650a6c6

      Have a look at Uday Reddy's Instagram page

      4. Priyanka Kumari

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ac992f4b-044e-4ce5-a593-1bba9848cd9e

      Have a look at Priyanka Kumari's Instagram page.

      The celebrity meet-up was held on June 24 at LV Prasad Digital Film Lab, Hyderabad, Telangana, wherein the selected creators indulged in a candid conversation with Vidyut Jammwal and even clicked group pictures with him. It was indeed a memorable moment for all of them!

      vidyut3
      vidyut-4

      Want to be a part of such amazing surprises? Then join Josh app. It's just a click away.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 13:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 29, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X