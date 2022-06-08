    For Quick Alerts
      Top Josh Telugu Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet Session With Major Stars Adivi Sesh & Saiee Manjrekar

      Dailyhunt's Josh has carved a niche for itself as India's leading short video app with its engaging content which caters to every taste of the audience. It has caught everyone's attention with its pool of talent who excel in what they bring to the table. Within a short period of time, the 'desi' app has become the go-to platform for newbies who wish to make a mark in their field of interest.

      Another reason why Josh ranks high above the rest is because of its 'starry' surprises for its influencers, which give them plenty of memories to cherish for lifetime.

      Recently the app organised a meet-and-greet session with Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar, the stars of the recent Telugu release Major which has been winning both, the hearts and the box office. The critically acclaimed film is a biopic of real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.

      The names of the top five Josh Telugu creators who got this golden opportunity are as follows-

      1. Swassthick Master

      Josh profile link- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a68f5d9f-0817-4804-995a-d67d9c2b76f7

      Have a look at Swassthick's Instagram page

      2. Karteeka

      Josh profile link- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ab496d55-3d7a-4017-acf2-9d3243fca7d6

      Have a look at Karteeka's Instagram page

      3. DJ Harish

      Josh profile link- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/7e69800c-35c3-4710-beb5-3a1c6eaf1aa4

      Have a look at DJ Harish's Instagram page

      4. Manikanta

      Josh profile link- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3b9afe4e-ce3d-4f41-a517-cee3f9317d8b

      Have a look at Manikanta's Instagram page

      5. Priya

      Josh profile link- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/e9a225bb-3b1b-4e3d-bcea-a710093f9063

      Have a look at Priya's Instagram page

      The smashing meet-and-greet session took place on June 2 at Jubilee Hills Check Post, Hyderabad, Telangana, wherein the creators clicked pictures and indulged in a candid chat with Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar. They also collaborated with them to create some interesting content. The attendees made the most of the event and walked back home with happy faces and hearts.

      Want to be a part of such blockbuster surprises? Then join Josh app right away.

