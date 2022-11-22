It's A Wrap For Trisha's Maiden Telugu Web Series Titled Brinda For SonyLIV!

Trisha, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam's periodic magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, is now in news for her debut Telugu web series. The actress announced that the shooting of the crime thriller web series titled Brinda wrapped up on November 22. The web series is directed by Surya Vangala and will be streamed on SonyLIV.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Kundavai of Ponniyin Selvan 1 wrote, "And it's a wrap💥

Thank you to each and every one who worked by,with and for #Brinda

Season 1 on its way.....😇." (Sic)

Check out the tweet here:

Brinda web series's season 1 comprises actors- Sai Kumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Amani, Ravindra Vijay, and Anand Saami playing prominent roles in it. The plot, storyline, and other details of the Brinda web series are all under wraps for now. The streaming date on the OTT platform is also yet to be revealed.

This is the first Telugu web series of the actress and she will be seen in the role of a cop. Brinda's music is composed by Shakti Kanth Karthick.

Trisha Photo Credit: Internet

Meanwhile, Trisha's performance and look from Ponniyin Selvan 1 as Kundavai received great acclaim. The movie went on to become the highest-grosser in Tamil Nadu to date. The film's second part will consist more of Kundavai's character and the sequel will release all over the world in April of 2023.