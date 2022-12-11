Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Prabhas To Treat Balayya To His Famous Lavish Home-Cooked Food On The Show?

Prabhas Photo Credit: Gallery

Prabhas, the pan-India star is currently busy shooting for his two upcoming films- Salaar with KGF fame Prashanth Neel and Project K with National award winning director Nag Ashwin. Both his films' shootings are delayed by a couple of months due to several issues. The actor, who was in news for meeting the legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao on the sets of Project K, is trending big time on Twitter. The news has it that Prabhas, for the very first time, is coming together with Nandamuri Balakrishna on his talk show Unstoppable 2.

Meanwhile, what caught the attention of the netizens and fans of both the actors is their meet-up on Balakrishna's successful talk show 'Unstoppable 2 with NBK' on digital streaming platform Aha. While the producers of the talk show confirmed the news, it is now learned that Prabhas is set to treat Balayya to mouth-watering homemade delicacies straight from his house.

While it is already a known fact that Prabhas is a darling and likes to feed the people around him to lavish spread of non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes made at home, it is no wonder that Balayya will most likely enjoy the food brought for him. Prabhas earlier treated his colleagues from Bollywood to his widespread buffet. Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have even shared their experiences of getting treated to his elaborate food spread.

Meanwhile, makers of the show tweeted asking fans of Prabhas to shoot their questions for the actor so that Balakrishna would ask a few from them. The post was bombarded with several fans and netizens reacting to it with several questions including Prabhas' personal life.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Om Raut's Adipurush. The movie's VFX team is working on the film's post-production works and the theatrical release is pushed to March, 2023. The actor is also expected to join the sets of director Maruthi's upcoming horror comedy. However, there is no official confirmation about the same as yet. But Maruthi is said to have been shooting scenes involving the film's lead actress Nidhhi Aggerwal.