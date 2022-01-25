Unstoppable With NBK: Mahesh Babu Shares An Emotional Experience That Pushed Him To Work For Needy Children

Nandamuri Balakrishna's celebrity talk show Unstoppable With NBK's final episode will feature none other than Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The recently released promo of the show has already made waves on the internet and fans can't get enough of the duo's fun banter. In most part of the video, Mahesh can be seen talking about his personal life, especially his children Sitara and Gautam.

He can also be seen speaking about his philanthropic journey, where he sponsored over 1000 heart surgeries for needy children, which has indeed made many emotional. One of the families will also be appearing on the stage of Unstoppable with NBK to thank Mahesh for his generosity.

Well, sharing an emotional experience that pushed him to work for the needy children, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor said, "Gautham (his son) was born six weeks before as a premature baby. To be precise, his size was just as the size of my palm. Now, he is almost 6 ft tall. It was okay for us as we had money to take care of him, but that's not the case with everyone. So I always wanted to do something for children. From that moment, this thought came to my mind." In the video, the actor can be seen evidently trying to conceal his emotions while narrating his experience of working closely with children.

The final episode of Unstoppable with NBK will premiere on February 4. Incidentally, the actor was also a part of Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu's finale episode, which was a hit among the mini-screen audiences.

On the work front, Mahesh will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata of director Parasuram. He has also signed #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas and a yet-to-be-titled project with SS Rajamouli.