Unstoppable With NBK: Mahesh Babu Full Episode Leaked Online For Free Download

On Friday (February 4), the celebrity talk show Unstoppable With NBK came to an end, with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu gracing the final episode. The last episode of the highly celebrated show is streaming on aha. The fun banter of the two actors has indeed garnered a great deal of attention, with many thanking the makers for bringing in Mahesh as the guest for the finale episode. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor's emotional words on his philanthropic journey served as the highlighting factor of the episode.

Well, within hours of its premiere, the show's final episode leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz that too in high definition quality, which might now hinder Unstoppable With NBK's viewership on the popular OTT platform. Well, this is not the first time when an episode of a reality show has leaked online within hours of its premiere. Earlier, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan's episodes from Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu also fell prey to piracy. For the unversed, the latter appeared in the curtain-raiser episode of the infotainment show, while the former was the chief guest for the final episode.

Unstoppable With NBK marked Balakrishna's debut as a talk show host. He was seen receiving Tollywood celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and senior actor Brahmanandan in the show.

Talking about their upcoming films, Balayya will next be seen in #NBK107 directed by Gopichand Malineni. As for Mahesh Babu, he has Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram, #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas and a yet-to-be-titled film with SS Rajamouli.