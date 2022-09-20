Unstoppable With NBK Season 2: The Successful Talk Show To Begin Its Second Season In October On Aha

The successful talk show, Unstoppable with NBK, which was hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna for the first ever Telugu OTT Aha Video, was one of the best talk shows in Telugu so far. The show also marks the debut of Balakrishna as a talk show host. The show surprised everyone with its successful performance- credits to Balakrishna.

According to Aha Video, the second season of this highly appreciated talk show will premiere from the first week of October on Aha Video.

Earlier too, Aha Video had produced several reality shows, and talk shows exclusively for their streaming platform. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's maiden chat show Sam Jam was also produced by Aha, and the show was not successful for reasons unknown. Immediately, the producers of the programme roped in NBK for a similar show, which became a super hit.

Unstoppable with NBK premiered in November 2021 and saw the who's who of Tollywood- directors, actors, actresses among others gracing the show. Owing to the success of its first season, the makers have now announced its second season.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has brought out his other side, which is quite friendly and childish-like, shocking everybody who is only aware of his short-tempered nature, especially his fans and public. His long standing legacy in Tollywood, his experience and friendly relationships with the film fraternity made the conversations flow organically making the show a great watch. Guests also loosened up and spilled beans about their personal lives unlike any other interviews or chat shows they have attended earlier.

Unstoppable with NBK stirred the headlines with its maiden episode in which Manchu Mohan Babu was the guest. The chat show went on to garner the highest ratings and became the most watched show on Aha Video. The episodes with Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Brahmanandam, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme, and Rajamouli among others stood out.