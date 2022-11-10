Urvashi Rautela's Role In Chiranjeevi And Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayyaa Revealed

Actress and model Urvashi Rautela has always been in the spotlight for her gorgeous looks and personality. The rising popularity of the actress has opened doors for her big debut in the Telugu film industry. Urvashi's debut project will be an action flick titled Waltair Veerayyaa, directed by Bobby Kolli.

If sources are to be believed, the actress will play the role of a Navy officer. The source said, "Urvashi has been roped in for the film by the makers of Pushpa 2, and the actress has been offered the character of a Navy officer, where she will be seen doing a strong yet very intense role. She will be seen along with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja . Urvashi has started shooting for her role."

The news has been confirmed by a close source, and we can't wait to see her in action as a Navy officer. The masala action entertainer is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, while GK Mohan is its co-producer. Waltair Veerayyaa slated to release next year.

Meanwhile, the actor was seen celebrating the birthday of director Meher Ramesh along with Chiranjeevi. The picture from the celebration, which shows the entire cast, is making the rounds on the internet. The cast and crew celebrated the Bhola Shankar director's birthday on the sets of Waltair Veerayya in a grand way.

As the source has confirmed the news, it will be exciting to see Urvashi playing the role of a Navy officer, as it is something she has never done before. Meanwhile, the actioner has all the ingredients that make for great masala entertainment.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela will appear in Inspector Avinash, opposite Randeep Hooda. The beauty queen is also making her Hollywood debut with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. The film will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and directed by Barbara Bialowas, who also directed 365 Days. She will soon be seen in a thriller titled Black Rose, which is based on William Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice. The actress is also working on the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Thiruttu Payale 2.

Urvashi Rautela has been signed by Jio Studios and T-Series to a three-film contract. On the other hand, the star is collaborating with international singing star Jason Derulo, which will be her first international music single. She recently made her Tamil debut with the multilingual movie The Legend as the female lead opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Urvashi also has a special dance number in Ram Pothineni, the next untitled film directed by Boyapati Srinu. The mass-action entertainer is currently in production, and Uravashi will reportedly shake a leg with the actor.