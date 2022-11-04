Urvashi Rautela Shakes A Leg With Chiranjeevi & Ravi Teja For A Special Song In Waltair Veerayya?

Bollywood bombshell Urvashi Rautela is getting flooded with opportunities down south, especially from Tollywood. The sizzling diva has been roped in for a special dance number in Tollywood's energetic star Ram Pothineni's next film under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The latest we hear is that the actress has also signed on the dotted line for another special appearance in Waltair Veerayya.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, as GodFather, is now ready to enthrall his fans in an out-and-out mass avatar. The veteran actor's first-look title teaser was released recently by the makers of Waltair Veerayya, which was received with great enthusiasm.

Written and directed by KS Ravindra AKA Bobby, the movie has Shruti Haasan as its female lead. Mass Raja Ravi Teja is also part of this crazy high-octane mass entertainer. According to the latest buzz, we hear that Urvashi Rautela has been approached for the special song in which both Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja will be seen grooving. The actress too is said to have given her approval. However, as these are just speculations, an official confirmation is awaited.

Waltair Veerayya is a production venture of Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for it. The film's cinematography is handled by Arthur A Wilson. Niranjan Devaramane edited the film which has screenplay by Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy.

Catherine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, and Bobby Simha are part of the Waltair Veerayya cast. The movie is aiming for a grand theatrical release all over the world for Sankranthi of 2023.