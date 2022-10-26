Urvashi Rautela To Shake A Leg With Ram Pothineni In His Next With Boyapati Srinu?

Tollywood's energetic star Ram Pothineni, fondly called Rapo by his fans, is currently filming his next, a mass action entertainer under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The movie is under the production phase for quite some time now and the unit is shooting in and around Hyderabad.

Boyapati Srinu, who gave a series of hits with Nandamuri Balakrishna chose to work with the youngster and has prepared a youthful entertainer to appeal to the class, mass audience, and fans of Ram. USA-born actress Sreeleeela, who debuted with Pelli SandaD, is roped in as the film's female lead alongside Ram.

According to the latest buzz, Tollywood birdie has it that the actor and director have zeroed in on none other than Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to shake a leg for a special song in the film. Impressed by her work in several Bollywood films, the director had suggested Urvashi's name to the actor and he is reportedly said to have given his nod immediately. The makers eventually approached the actress, who expressed her wish to be part of the project.

Very soon, if things go as per plans, Urvashi Rautela will touch down in Hyderabad to take part in the song's filming in a specially erected lavish set.

S Thaman is the music composer of the yet-to-be-titled film. The 'BoyapatiRapo' movie is being bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Pavan Kumar is the film's presenter. The movie will likely hit the screens after the summer of 2023.