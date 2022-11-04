Urvashivo Rakshasivo Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Have To Say About Allu Sirish's Movie!

Allu
Sirish
is
making
his
comeback
of
sorts
with
his
latest
film
Urvashivo
Rakshasivo,
written
and
directed
by
Rakesh
Sasi.
The
movie
stars
Sirish
and
Anu
Emmanuel
in
the
lead
roles.
The
film
released
amid
decent
expectations
all
over
the
world
on
November
4.
Two
strangers
Shri
(Allu
Sirish)
and
Sindhu
(Anu)
meet
in
a
lift
and
kiss
accidentally.
The
movie
is
touted
as
a
romantic
entertainer.
Shri
is
a
naive
guy-next-door
while
Sindhu
is
a
progressive
woman
who
takes
flirtationship
and
physical
intimacy
on
a
lighter
note.
When
Shri
confesses
his
love
to
Sindhu
after
making
out,
Sindhu
rebuffs
him.
What
happens
next
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
Urvashivo
Rakshasivo
is
a
film
that
was
made
several
years
ago
and
has
been
waiting
for
a
long
time
to
hit
the
screens.
A
few
movie
lovers
who
watched
the
film
already
have
shared
their
opinions
in
the
form
of
tweets.
Here
are
a
few
of
them
about
the
film
that
help
you
decide.
Check
them
out
here:
.
.
Urvashivo
Rakshasivo
stars
Sunil,
Vennela
Kishore,
and
Posani
Krishna
Murali
in
key
roles.
Urvashivo
Rakshasivo
is
presented
by
Geetha
Arts
2
(GA
2)
banner
by
Allu
Aravind.
Dheeraj
Mogilineni
and
Vijay
M
bankrolled
the
film
under
the
Shree
Thirumala
Production
Ltd
banner.
Tanveer
Mir
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer.
Karthika
Srinivas
edited
the
film
which
has
music
composed
by
Achu
Rajamani.