Varun Tej Konidela To Get Married To An Actress?

Tollywood's handsome hunk Varun Tej Konidela is celebrating his 32nd birthday today (January 19) with his family members and close friends. The actor has a crazy fan following, especially among female fans. The girls go gaga over his handsome looks, chiselled body and amazing acting skills. Varun Tej will next be seen in the film Ghani, in which he is playing the role of a boxer.

Fans are very excited to see him in the never-seen-before avatar. On the other hand, they are also eager to know about his personal life. If reports are to be believed, Varun Tej Konidela has been dating someone for many years now. A report published in a leading entertainment portal suggests that Varun has been dating an actress who previously acted with him in one of his films.

The actor is planning to get married to his ladylove soon, and the official announcement about his wedding will be made soon. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Let us tell you, Varun Tej Konidela didn't appear with his ladylove together. Hence, fans are still curious to know who is he dating. Well, it will only be clarified if the actor himself decides to reveal about his ladylove.

Talking about his upcoming projects, his film Ghani is being helmed by Kiran Korrapati and it also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in key roles. The film is scheduled to be released on March 18, 2022, in theatres. On the other hand, Varun Tej is also a part of F3, also starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles.