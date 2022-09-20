Varun Tej's Next, VT 13 Officially Launched; The Film to Celebrate Indian Air Force!

After a successful franchise with Daggubati Venkatesh, F2 and F3, actor Varun Tej, who has a couple of good films to his credit, is now ready to start filming for his next, VT 13, a tentatively titled project. The movie is based on true stories of valour from the Indian Air Force, according to the official information by its makers.

Varun Tej's last film Ghani was a disaster at the box office. The actor is desperately looking forward to a powerful film to make a comeback with a solid hit as the only protagonist.

A teaser was released announcing VT 13, a few days ago. The project's official puja ceremony was held on September 19, and the film is expected to go on floors shortly. VT 13 will be a pan-India project, the first for Varun Tej. While the movie is already announced as a true story, insiders suggest that it is inspired by the Balakot Airstrikes. However, any official information about the same is awaited.

Announcing the project, actor Varun Tej took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Bravery that knows no bounds, celebrating the valour of Indian Air Force. Get ready to witness the battle in the skies on the big screen, taking off soon! Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions & Rennaisance Pictures. Directed by @ShaktipsHada89."

On the other hand, Varun Tej is also working on a project under National Award-winning film director Praveen Sattaru.