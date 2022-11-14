Venkatesh Reportedly Takes A Break From Films To Explore Spirituality At A Deeper Level

Daggubati
Venkatesh
AKA
Victory
Venkatesh,
who
was
last
seen
in
a
special
role
in
Vishwak
Sen's
Ori
Devuda,
is
currently
working
on
a
few
films
that
he
has
already
signed.
The
veteran
is
reportedly
looking
to
take
a
break
from
shootings
and
films,
to
delve
deeper
into
spirituality,
his
well-kept
interest
after
films.
A
61-year-old
actor,
Venkatesh
is
a
person
with
an
inclination
for
dharma
and
spirituality.
Many
a
time
he
quoted
his
gurus
in
his
interviews
and
often
expresses
interest
in
matters
concerned.
He
read
several
mythological,
personal
development,
and
spiritual
books.
The
actor,
who
is
also
doing
a
project
with
Salman
Khan,
Pooja
Hegde
in
Bollywood
titled
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ka
Jaan,
is
keen
on
spending
quality
time
to
learn
a
lot
about
spirituality
and
decided
to
not
listen
to
any
new
scripts
for
the
time
being.
The
actor's
decision
about
a
sabbatical
went
viral
for
no
good
reason,
all
of
a
sudden.
Also,
he
was
quoted
saying
to
an
entertainment
channel
in
one
of
his
earlier
interviews
that
he
would
like
to
go
and
do
things
that
he
wanted
to,
without
making
a
fuss
out
of
it.
"I
went
to
Ramana
Maharshi's
ashram
and
spent
a
good
couple
of
days
alone.
I
like
to
spend
time
alone
there."
Meanwhile,
Venkatesh
and
his
nephew,
actor-producer
Rana
have
come
together
for
a
web
series
titled
Rana
Naidu,
which
will
soon
be
streamed
on
OTT
giant,
Netflix.