Venkatesh Reportedly Takes A Break From Films To Explore Spirituality At A Deeper Level

Daggubati Venkatesh AKA Victory Venkatesh, who was last seen in a special role in Vishwak Sen's Ori Devuda, is currently working on a few films that he has already signed. The veteran is reportedly looking to take a break from shootings and films, to delve deeper into spirituality, his well-kept interest after films.

A 61-year-old actor, Venkatesh is a person with an inclination for dharma and spirituality. Many a time he quoted his gurus in his interviews and often expresses interest in matters concerned. He read several mythological, personal development, and spiritual books. The actor, who is also doing a project with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde in Bollywood titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, is keen on spending quality time to learn a lot about spirituality and decided to not listen to any new scripts for the time being.

The actor's decision about a sabbatical went viral for no good reason, all of a sudden. Also, he was quoted saying to an entertainment channel in one of his earlier interviews that he would like to go and do things that he wanted to, without making a fuss out of it. "I went to Ramana Maharshi's ashram and spent a good couple of days alone. I like to spend time alone there."

Meanwhile, Venkatesh and his nephew, actor-producer Rana have come together for a web series titled Rana Naidu, which will soon be streamed on OTT giant, Netflix.