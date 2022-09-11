Veteran Actor Krishnam Raju Passes Away: Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj & Others Mourn The Demise

Krishnam Raju, the legendary actor of the Telugu film industry passed away. As per the latest reports, the 82-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital early morning today (September 11, Sunday). The sources close to Krishnam Raju suggest that the veteran actor was suffering from age-related issues for the last few years.

The actor, who was widely known as the 'Rebel Star' of Telugu cinema, has acted in over 180 films in his career that spanned over five decades. Krishnam Raju was born in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh in 1940. He made his acting debut in 1966 with the movie Chilanka Gorinka. The veteran actor later earned stardom with his performances in films like Bhakta Kannappa and Tandra Paparayudu.

Later, he also entered politics and joined the Congress party. He contested as a Congress candidate from Narasapuram in 1991 but got defeated. Later he joined BJP and won the same seat in the elections of 1999. Krishnam Raju later served as a junior minister in the AB Vajpayee cabinet, till 2002.

Krishnam Raju is survived by his wife Shyamala Devi, and three daughters Sai Praseedha, Sai Pradeepthi, and Sai Prakeerti. Prabhas, the superstar of contemporary Telugu cinema is his nephew (he is the son of Krisham Raju's brother and film producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju).

The Telugu film industry members mourned Krishnam Raju's demise on social media. Check out the posts here:

"Rest in peace our very own Krishnam raju garu ... a legend a soul with the biggest heart ..U will live on in our hearts 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," reads Anushka Shetty's post.

"This can't be true. Such a great human being 🙏🏼 we will miss you dearly sir. Ur contribution to the film industry and society Wil live on forever and ever. Om Shanti #KrishnamRaju garu. We will love you forever🙏🏼," wrote Machu Manoj.

"A Legend Has left us... A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 will miss your Presence and Motivational words always...

@UVKrishnamRaju #KrishnamRaju 🙏🏽," wrote Nikhil Siddhartha.

"A Bad Morning! Truly shocking..

Hard to believe that #KrishnamRaju garu is more!

REST IN PEACE SIR

My deepest condolences to Prabhas Anna, family and friends!," wrote Naga Shaurya.