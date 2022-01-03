    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Veteran Director P Chandrasekhar Reddy Passes Away In Chennai

      By
      |

      Renowned director Pandillapalli Chandrasekhar Reddy passed away on Monday morning(January 3) due to age-related ailments. According to reports, he was battling with health issues for a very long period. He breathed his last at his residence in Chennai. He was 86.

      P Chandrasekhar Reddy

      Reddy entered showbiz as an assistant director in 1959. After working as an associate with several celebrated directors including Adurthi Subba Rao and Madhusudana Rao, he finally made his directorial debut with the 1971 film Anuradha starring Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala in the lead roles. In his illustrious career, the helmer has directed close to 80 films. Notably, he has also helmed films starring late legendary actors like Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Interestingly, his collaboration with superstar Krishna was even a craze among the Telugu audiences at one point.

      RRR Faces A Major Setback, Exhibitors To Refund Rs 10 Crore For Advance Booking: ReportsRRR Faces A Major Setback, Exhibitors To Refund Rs 10 Crore For Advance Booking: Reports

      Shyam Singha Roy Day 10 Box Office Collection: Nani's Supernatural Drama Reaches The Break Even Point!Shyam Singha Roy Day 10 Box Office Collection: Nani's Supernatural Drama Reaches The Break Even Point!

      P Chandrasekhar Reddy's noted films include Manavudu Danavudu, Rajakeeya Chadarangam, Anna Vadina, Kodukulu, Badipantulu, Vichitra Dampathyam, Peddalu Murali among many others. His previous film was the 2014 thriller Jagannayakudu starring Raja Abel, Mamatha, Sirisha, Amani and Bhanchander.

      As per reports, Reddy's last rites will be held later in the day at his hometown.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 15:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 3, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X