Video From Ram Charan’s Birthday Celebration With Jr NTR And SS Rajamouli Goes Viral

And it's 'Nacho Nacho' time for the team of RRR, a unit that has worked together for the past few years, day and night in order to put forth what is today considered a cinematic genius in Indian Cinema.

Apart from shattering the box office at both the Indian and International fronts, the team is clearly now family. Such was evident in the short clip that was released on the occasion of Mega Power Star's birthday. It was 'Nacho Nacho' time as the trio- Ram Charan, Rajamouli and Jr NTR is seen hugging and dancing, and the energy is infectious.

From fans taking to the streets from LA to Dubai and the stellar reviews for his jaw-dropping performance and sweet birthday wishes from friends and family, it's a double celebration indeed!