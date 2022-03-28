Video From Ram Charan’s Birthday Celebration With Jr NTR And SS Rajamouli Goes Viral

And
it's
'Nacho
Nacho' time
for
the
team
of
RRR,
a
unit
that
has
worked
together
for
the
past
few
years,
day
and
night
in
order
to
put
forth
what
is
today
considered
a
cinematic
genius
in
Indian
Cinema.
Apart
from
shattering
the
box
office
at
both
the
Indian
and
International
fronts,
the
team
is
clearly
now
family.
Such
was
evident
in
the
short
clip
that
was
released
on
the
occasion
of
Mega
Power
Star's
birthday.
It
was
'Nacho
Nacho'
time
as
the
trio-
Ram
Charan,
Rajamouli
and
Jr
NTR
is
seen
hugging
and
dancing,
and
the
energy
is
infectious.