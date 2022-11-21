Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Viewers Express Disappointment On The Current Season Due To Various Reasons!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show has come through half of the season's duration. So far 11 contestants have been sent back home from the game show. The latest season is reportedly a letdown for several reasons and is struggling to get record TRPs like the earlier ones. The latest contestant to leave the house was Marina, who entered with her husband Rohit in tow, as a couple.

The netizens and fans of this popular reality show are, however, a bit disappointed with the current season. They are lacking interest, and an emotional connection to watch the show. Often, many of them are expressing their views on social media.

screenshot Photo Credit: Twitter

According to their views, we have come up with some of the reasons which they feel are reasons for this season's alleged failure.

Not very popular contestants, disinteresting games and tasks, not many secret tasks, unfair eliminations, no secret room contestants, no wild card entry, and not many celebrity guests and interactions, are a few reasons for the poor performance of the season.

Revanth And Inaya Photo Credit: Star Maa

To be honest, not many contestants are popular and known-faces to regular Television viewers. Except for Revanth and Keerthi, not many are identifiable. When the viewers are not aware of the contestants beforehand, the chance of them getting attached to the content and their stories is a long call.

Every season almost had a fake elimination, where the producers locked away one of the contestants in a room inside the house without the knowledge of the housemates. This season didn't follow the format. Most of them opined Surya, Geetu, or Baladitya would be sent to the secret room. In addition, not many secret tasks were given to the contestants to add excitement to the game.

While it is a formality for the actors and actresses to appear in the show for movie promotions, this season had no impact on the same whatsoever. Ranbir and Alia promoted Bhramastra, Tamannah promoted Babli Bouncer, Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty promoted their film Ee Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, and even Karthi came down with his Sardar team. But none of the episodes were remarkable.

Ranbir-Alia On The Show Photo Credit: Star Maa

Despite several messages and feedback from impatient viewers of the show, the makers have not decided to churn out interesting content inside. People are also lashing out at the outrageous behaviour of Revanth and how he is anyway going to win the trophy. Simply put, viewers lost interest in the season. With plenty of entertainment platforms available at a click, they just don't care until and unless they are convinced adequately.