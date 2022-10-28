Vijay Devarakonda Admits His Love For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Says ‘Adore Her For Everything She Is'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is known to have a special bond with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He revealed he loved the actress during his college days. While launching Samantha's upcoming film, Yashoda trailer on October 27, Vijay shared a heartfelt message for her. Samantha plays a surrogate mother in this Telugu language film, Yashoda.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay mentioned how he fell in love with Samantha when he first saw her on the big screen.

Sharing the trailer he said, "Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is (heart emoji). So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2's new film #YashodaTrailer. In theatres 11-11-2022." He further wrote in another tweet, "Wishing the entire team all the very best and sending all my love!" See the post here

Vijay celebrated Samantha's birthday on the sets of Kushi, which falls on April 28. Vijay and the movie's team surprised The Family Man star. Vijay also shared a video of the celebrations in which she is seen giving him a tight hug and thanking everyone on the set for the surprise. Watch it here

The two stars will be seen sharing the screen together for the first time in Kushi, which has been billed as a romantic-comedy film. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and has been set for a December 23 release. The film has been shot in Kashmir.

Speaking of Yashoda, the film is being helmed by Hari and Harish. The story revolves around Yashoda (Samantha), who is a surrogate mother who takes on a mission to unravel the secrets behind a serious medical crime that is helping rich people become parents through surrogacy. Yashoda has been shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, while it will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam as well.

Samantha also has Shakuntalam, which is in the post-production phase.