Vijay Devarakonda's Liger Wraps Up Final Schedule Of The Film's Shooting In Mumbai!

Vijay Devarakonda's pan-Indian film with director Puri Jagannadh is nearing completion. The movie's unit is in Mumbai shooting the last schedule. With this, the movie's production comes to an end.

After considering Janhvi Kapoor as the female protagonist, the makers opted for Ananya Panday. Ananya, daughter of Bollywood's yesteryear actor Chunky Panday is making her Tollywood and pan-Indian debut with Liger. Several pictures of the lead cast went viral on the internet keeping the buzz alive for Liger. Liger is being shot in Telugu and Hindi while the movie will be dubbed and released in other south-Indian languages.

The movie also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Srinu Boddupalli, and Abdul Quadir Amin among others. Mike Tyson will appear as himself in a cameo in Liger.

The filming of Liger began in the year 2020 in the month of January with the title Fighter. Owing to the pandemic, the production has come to a halt. Later, the team kick-started the work in the month of February 2021. The team later headed to Las Vegas to can the scenes that featured Mike Tyson. With a song pending, the unit will call it a wrap with the ongoing schedule taking place in Mumbai.

Puri Jagannadh-Charmme Kaur's Puri Connects is producing the film in association with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Apoorva Mehta. Yash Raj Films is distributing Liger.

The cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma and Junaid Siddiqui is working as the film's editor. The movie is aimed to release in theatres across the world on August 25, 2022.