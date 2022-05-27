Vijay Deverakonda And Aamir Khan Have Gala Time At Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash; See Pictures

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand bash on his 50th birthday (May 25), which was attended by almost all the Bollywood and TV celebs. Celebs like Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and many others celebrated KJo's birthday with much enthusiasm.

Amidst all, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger, had also attended the party. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur also gave him company. The Arjun Reddy star also had a fanboy moment after meeting Aamir Khan. He shared some amazing pictures with Aamir Khan on his Instagram stories.

Looks like the duo had a gala time together. They can be seen twinning in black. Apart from that, Vijay Deverakonda also shared a couple of pictures of his look on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "Lots on my mind."

Well, videos and pictures from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash are going viral on social media. Fans are just loving the stars' fun moments with the birthday boy. The divas from the 90s were looking stunning in their fashionable avatars. On the other hand, the men looked dapper in their outfits.

Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda, his upcoming pan-India film also stars Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan and others in key roles. The actor is also busy shooting for his Telugu film Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.