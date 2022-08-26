Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday's Remuneration For Liger: Here Is How Much The Stars Got Paid!

Liger, which was released amidst a huge hype, has not managed to impress the audience. The maker was criticized for poor writing, and critics have turned cold toward the film.

Now, a leading newspaper has published the remuneration received by the actors who played primary characters in Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda received Rs 35 Crore, Ananya Panday got paid Rs 3 Crore, Ronit Roy has been paid Rs 1.5 Crore, and Ramya Krishnan received Rs 1 Crore as her remuneration, as reported by the news provider.

Liger is about a highly motivated fighter, who is passionate about MMA. When he gets too distracted by an exaggerated crush, he receives a major disappointment from the female lead Tanya, played by Ananya Panday. Things take too many turns until the underdog rises to the occasion and faces his nemeses.

He is certainly an interesting character to follow because of his stubborn, confident, and impulsive nature, but once you start looking for something else about the film that is interesting, you will have to keep looking.

The MMA angle works to an extent, as Vijay definitely looks the part, and acts the part. The action choreography is decent and manages to impress. However, liger faces little to no real challenge in his career, either on or off the rings. His relationship with his mother is initially amusing, but the mother ends up being too loud and hyper that one slowly pulls away from her character. Tanya is exceptionally annoying and while this is intentional for the most part, it still is a little too much to take and leaves us exhausted.

What could have been a crazy fun entertainer ends up being mostly crazy, and occasionally fun!