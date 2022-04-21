Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s VD 11 Launched In Hyderabad

Not too long ago, rumours were rife that Vijay Deverakonda will be joining hands with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for an intense romantic drama, and today (April 21), the team came together for the film tentatively titled #VD11's pooja ceremony. A few pictures of the leading man from the event in Hyderabad have already gone viral on social media and fans are more than exhilarated to see him gearing up for his next. Samantha's absence was evident during the event. Vijay looked sharp in a white embroidered bandhagala kurta and matching trousers.

Netizens have been trending the hashtag #VD11 to celebrate the film's official ceremony. Director Harish Shankar, who will next be collaborating with his Gabbar Singh actor Pawan Kalyan for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, was also present at the event. Harish gave the first clap for the upcoming film.

According to reports, the film directed by Majili helmer Shiva Nirvana will go on floors on April 23 in Kashmir, and the title, first look posters, cast and crew and more details will be announced in the days to come.

Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, the film is in the line with Mani Ratnam's 1992 film Roja featuring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo. The makers were reportedly keen on roping in Kiara Advani as the leading lady, however, owing to her other work commitments, Samantha was brought on board. Interestingly, the south actress has earlier worked with director Siva Nirvana for Majili, which also starred her now former husband Naga Chaitanya.

On a related note, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Liger helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Starring Ananya Panday, the sports drama will hit the screens on August 25. Samantha, on the other hand, will feature in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shakuntalam and Yashoda. She is also gearing up for her spy series Citadel and Hollywood debut film Arrangements of Love.