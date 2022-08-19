Vijay Deverakonda Confident Of Liger, Says 'My Counting Will Start From Rs 200 Crore'
Actor
Vijay
Deverakonda's
upcoming
action
thriller,
Liger,
is
finally
set
to
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
August
25.
The
film's
unit
is
occupied
with
back-to-back
promotional
events
ahead
of
the
release
and
is
taking
part
in
several
events
including
interviews
and
interactions. The movie marks Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's Telugu debut and also has Boxing legend Mike Tyson in a crucial role.
In
one
such
interaction,
Vijay
Deverakonda,
who
is
known
for
his
no
dodging
behaviour
spilled
all
the
beans
about
the
film
and
his
personal
life.
Vijay, who took the entire pandemic time to prepare himself physically and mentally for the role, is quite confident of the film's result.
Answering a question about the film's box office future, a very excited Vijay was quoted as saying, "I will only count from Rs 200 Crore and then stop bothering about it." The movie has been receiving so much love and affection from people all over the country. The cast and crew have already traveled to several northern states as part of the film's promotions. Going by the team's confidence and statements, Liger is sure going to be one of the biggest hits of Vijay Deverakonda and will make him not only a pan- India star but a global star.
Puri Jagannadh recently revealed that the script of Liger is almost ten years old and Vijay had readily accepted the story. Karan Johar, who is promoting the film in Bollywood and northern belts under his Dharma Productions, suggested that Ananya Panday be cast as the film's female lead.
Puri Jagannadh wrote and directed the film under his Puri Connects banner in association with Charmme Kaur and Dharma Productions. The movie stars actress Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role as Liger's mother. Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande are the two other actors who played various roles in Liger.
The film's cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma and edited by Junaid Siddiqui. The movie is being distributed by AA Films.