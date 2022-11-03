Vijay Deverakonda In Talks With Dharma Productions & Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment?

Vijay Deverakonda is spending his time quietly with his family and friends in Hyderabad. The actor is baffled and disappointed by the scale of Liger's failure and we must say that Liger had a great impact on his attitude and career. Needless to say, the actor with his high-handedness became rather humble with his outings and statements.

The last time media captured Vijay Deverakonda was when he and rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna arrived at Mumbai airport separately to take away to Maldives for a vacation. After they were back, the actor remained tight-lipped. He continues to maintain a low profile-even if it lasts only for a while- before he could officially announce his next.

Recently, we reported at Filmibeat that Vijay Deverakonda has shown interest in Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri's story. He asked the director to develop it into a full-fledged script for a final narration. Gowtam, on the other hand, got his project with Ram Charan, referred to as RC 16, shelved.

Meanwhile, according to the latest buzz, we hear that Vijay has been in talks with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for a film and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is also in talks with the actor for a romantic entertainer. All these are rumours for now and official confirmation is awaited.

Bollywood producers are blown over by Vijay's attitude and believe that he could prove his mettle if the right story meets him. Liger, which was the first pan-India venture for the actor released amid great expectations and anticipations but tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is filming for Ninnu Kori fame Shiva Nirvana's directorial Kushi, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. His other film with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur titled Jana Gana Mana got shelved following the disastrous result of Liger. The team of Puri Connects even shot some sequences of the film, which was launched with pomp and grandeur. VD made a dashing appearance from Helicopter for the film's announcement. Leading female actress Pooja Hegde also shot a few scenes for the shelved project.