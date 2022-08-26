Vijay Deverakonda Is Being Roasted For Pre-Release Comments On Liger; A Mumbai Theatre Owner Slams The Actor!

Vijay Deverakonda is notorious for his confident and bold statements. While some stand for his high self-esteem, some feel that he is bordering on arrogance, and needs to calm down a little. The latter category has gained a voice after Liger received mixed reviews mostly.

The actor had expressed his indifference toward the boycott gang and said that those who are interested in watching his films will still watch and that he had nothing to fear about.

A theatre owner in Mumbai, Manoj Desai, who owns the popular G7 multiplex, had spoken to a news publisher and expressed his contempt over Vijay's remarks on the boycott gang. Manoj said that Vijay's behaviour was irresponsible and that he should have taken examples from Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar as to what happens when stars upset the audience.

The theatre owner had quoted a famous saying that goes "Vinaash Kaale Vipareeth Buddhi," which means that the mind works in dangerous ways when destructive times approach. He further said that this sort of behaviour affects theatres and the people who rely on theatres for their livelihood. He added that maybe the bold stars should stick to OTTs if they can't be polite.

Meanwhile, Twitterati has gone on and dug up a tweet of Vijay from before the release of Liger. The tweet had a picture stating that Liger had gotten an offer of Rs. 200 Crore for a direct OTT release. The actor had commented in his tweet that the amount was too little, and he would do more in the theatres.

Vijay Deverakonda has earned some disappointment because of his unassuming nature, and Liger as a film has disappointed the audience on the other hand. The actor will soon rise out of this lull, hopefully.