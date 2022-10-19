Vijay Deverakonda Signs A Feel Good Entertainer As His Next With Jersey Fame Gowtam Tinnanuri!

Vijay Deverakonda, who stole millions of hearts with his looks and unplugged attitude is reeling under the disastrous outcome of his most anticipated pan-Indian film Liger, under the direction of Puri Jagannadh. The movie was released amid huge expectations and vigorous promotional activity only to fail miserably at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda, who recently came back to India from a Maldives holiday with his dearest friend Rashmika Mandanna, is likely back in his element. The actor, who is currently working on Shiva Nirvana's romantic drama titled Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is finally listening to scripts and has okayed one narrated by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

With Samantha unavailable for the filming of Kushi and his other project with Puri Jagannadh-Jana Gana Mana being temporarily shelved, Vijay Deverakonda is said to have given the green signal to the feel-good entertainer that Jersey director Gowtam narrated.

The film most likely will go on set from the beginning of 2023. Other cast and crew details are yet to be finalized. However, NV Prasad is said to be the producer of this venture. Gowtam is occupied working on the film's script. More details will be announced very soon.

Meanwhile, Vijay will join the sets of Kushi in November after Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back from her sabbatical. On the other hand, Gowtam Tinnanuri has narrated a script to Ram Charan, and the project was almost about to begin before creative differences between the actor and director cropped up. The movie was subsequently shelved. One of Vijay's films and one of Gowtam's films were shelved giving rise to the duo coming together for a project. We all hope Vijay Deverakonda will score a hit and bounce back to his form with this entertainer.