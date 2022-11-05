Vijay Deverakonda To Be Cast As Raj In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remake?

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the popular faces in Indian cinema, made his Bollywood debut with the sports drama Liger, opposite Ananya Panday. The film, bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Puri Jaganaadh, failed to impress the audience and went on to become this year's biggest disaster. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to establish Vijay's career in Bollywood again and build his star value as a pan-India actor after Liger debacle.

Recently, there have been several media reports that claimed that Vijay Deverakonda will next be working with director Aditya Chopra on the remake of his blockbuster 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The iconic film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. If rumours are to be believed, Bollywood bigwigs want to work with Vijay even after his last film couldn't bring in numbers, as they believe he has immense potential.

And now, after Dharma, Yash Raj Films wants to collaborate with the Arjun Reddy actor. Reportedly, Aditya Chopra desires to remake his hit film DDLJ with Vijay as the lead, as the actor wants to star in some light-hearted movies for a while. However, these are just rumours, and there's no truth to them.

"Who spreads these absurd rumours? Kuch believability bhi toh honi chahiye (There should be at least an element of believability in these rumours). Adi would never ever remake DDLJ , no matter what the bait. People have been tempting him with ideas like doing it with Shah Rukh's son and Kajol's daughter. But he laughs off all such suggestions. Films like Sholay DDLJ and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai happen once. Lightning doesn't strike twice at the same place, a source told ETimes.

On the other hand, at present, Vijay Deverakonda has no offers from Bollywood, and only Karan Johar has committed to making one more Hindi film with the Tollywood star. Meanwhile, the news of Vijay recasting SRK's role as Raj in DDLJ disappointed his fans. Many expected King Khan's son Aryan Khan or daughter Suhana Khan in the remake, while several of them were angry with the idea of remaking the evergreen DDLJ.

Speaking of Vijay Deverakonda, the actor will next be seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi, which has been billed as a romantic comedy film. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and has been set for a December 23 release. The film has been shot in Kashmir.