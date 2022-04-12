Vijay's Beast : Companies Announce Holiday, Sponsor Tickets Marking Film's Release

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is all set for its theatrical release on the 13th of April and this is leaving Tamil cinema followers across the globe greatly excited. Marking Beast's release, as many as four companies based in Tamil Nadu have announced a solitary holiday and are even sponsoring Beast film tickets to their employees. This speaks volumes about the hype and anticipation surrounding the film.

Beast is billed to be a Nelson Dilipkumar-mark thriller, packed with adrenaline-pumping action and witty narrative. The film is hitting theatres worldwide in a few hours from now and the anticipation is at the pinnacle point.

Incidentally, four companies based in Tamil Nadu, namely DigiNadu, KnitBrain, BTree, and Aara Infomatics have announced a solitary holiday to their employees on the 13th of April, Marking Beast's release.

"We have decided to declare an official holiday on 13th April in order to avoid a pile up of leave requests to the HR department. We understand your excitement to watch Beast and we are hereby providing free tickets to our employees," read the open circular issued by Aara Infomatics. This pretty much sumps up the kind of excitement and hype Beast has garnered amongst the Tamil audience.

Back in the day, we used to see companies announcing a holiday when a Rajinikanth film is arriving in theatres. This happened during the release of the Tamil superstar's Kabali. Now, we are seeing something very similar on the occasion of Beast's release.

As for Beast, the Nelson directorial features Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, and others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for this action thriller.