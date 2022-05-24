Vikram Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Meets Mahesh Babu For An Hour and Rumours Spark A New Collab

Superstar Mahesh Babu is high on the reception of his latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor has been basking in the appreciation pouring his way. The actor is taking part in success meets with fans and organising parties for his friends from film fraternity and around.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj, the young director on a spree of big-budget, star studded movies has come down to Hyderabad for promotions of his upcoming film Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

Buzz is that the director has met Mahesh Babu and the duo reportedly interacted for almost an hour or more. Owing to the fact, speculations are rife about a possible collaboration between them.

Mahesh Babu is always on a lookout for directors with successful films behind their back and is willing to experiment with stories. He has earlier mentioned the same and movies like Arjun, Sainikudu, Khaleja, Sarileru Nikevvaru, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata are proof to it.

Lokesh Kanagaraj earlier directed Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master and is awaiting the release of Vikram.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is prepping to join the sets of Trivikram Srinivas's next SSMB28 and will be seen later in SSMB29, helmed by Rajamouli.