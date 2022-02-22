Vikramaditya: Title Poster Of Director Teja’s Next Out!

Director Teja is back in action as he is busy with two projects right now. The director announced his dream project on the occasion of his birthday. Nallamalupu Srinivas (Bujji) will be producing this epic love saga titled Vikramaditya prestigiously under Lakshmi Narasimha Productions, while Bhavya presents it. The producer who is known for making high-budget entertainers will be mounting Vikramaditya on a huge scale.

The title poster is truly astonishing, as the lead pair is seen in the steam of the train indulging in a passionate romance. The poster also gives an impression that we are going to witness a first of its kind classic love tale on screen. As we can see in the poster, the story is set in the year 1836. It may be recalled here that, Sir Arthur Cotton constructed Dowleswaram Barrage during that time. And there's a connection between the love story with the bridge.

Vikramaditya's shoot begins on the auspicious muhurtham of 22:2:22, which means today at 2:22 PM. Interestingly, Teja's blockbuster Jayam's shoot also began exactly at the same time 20 years ago.

Popular actors are roped in for this magnum opus that will have some ace technicians working for it.