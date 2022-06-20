    For Quick Alerts
      Venu Udugula's period drama film Virata Parvam starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles has finally hit the screens after a long wait. The movie, which incorporates romance and revolution is apparently based on some real life experiences, claims Venu Udugula.

      The movie received positive response for the story, narrative and lead cast performances. Sai Pallavi, especially, received much acclaim for her intense role Vennela.

      Virata Parvam Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rana-Sai Pallavi Starrer Heads To Become Biggest BO Disaster

      With heavy buzz around the film and the whirlwind promotions that were organised for Virata Parvam, the movie couldn't sustain the vibe at the theatres. Irrespective of the good word-of-mouth, the movie ultimately failed to perform at the box office. The movie is financially a flop project, claim the movie analysts.

      Take a look at Virata Parvam 3 Days Total worldwide Collection

      Nizam: Rs 1.11 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 17 Lakh
      UA: Rs 20 Lakh
      East: Rs 15 Lakh
      West: Rs 11 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 15 Lakh
      Krishna: Rs 12 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 8 Lakh
      Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total: Rs 2.09 Crore (3.40 Crore Gross)
      KA+ROI: Rs 25 Lakh
      OS: Rs 80 Lakh
      Total WW: Rs 3.14 Crore (Rs 5.35 Crore Gross)

      Virata Parvam is about Vennela, who falls in love with Comrade Ravanna alias Dr. Ravi played by Rana Daggubati. Ravanna is a revolutionary writer and a Naxalite. She joins Ravanna later and the main plot of the movie is unveiled thereafter.

      Meanwhile, the makers of the movie, Suresh Productions, released a four-minute video on YouTube, in which Nivetha Pethuraj is seen naming a newborn as Vennela on a rainy night in the forest area before being shot in head as she yells Lal Salaam.

      Virata Parvam Day 3 Box Office Collection

      Virata Parvam was shot in the forests in Telangana and Kerala. The movie belonged to 1990s.

      Priyamani, Naveen Chandra, Nandita Das, Sai Chand, Easwari Rao among others played some important roles in the film.

      Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 12:37 [IST]
