Virata Parvam First review: The Movie is a Piece Of Art: Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam, a drama based on true events, is finally hitting the screens worldwide on June 17. The movie was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 30 in 2021 and was delayed due to various reasons. After a year, the movie directed by Venu Udugula is ready to unfold its tale.

With Sai Pallavi as the female protagonist, the movie is touted as a period action drama. National award winner Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, and Zarina Wahab were a few other actors who will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film that revolves around the Naxalite movement that took place in Telangana around the 1990s.

The team is extensively promoting the film across the Telugu states. Besides giving out interviews and taking part in interactions with media, the team organized a pre-release event recently in Warangal. The entire cast and crew took part in the event and shared their experiences working for Virata Parvam and the wait they had to endure before the movie could hit the screens.

A few Tollywood celebrities, technicians, and actors have watched the film's preview and couldn't stop praising the effort of the team. One such is the actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who rose to fame with his latest release DJ Tillu.

Watched #virataparvam last night and man was i spellbound. @RanaDaggubati and @Sai_Pallavi92 transform you into a universe u ve never seen before and still make u root for them. @venuudugulafilm sir , #virataparvam is a Fine piece of art. Cheering for @RanaDaggubati and the team! — Siddhu Jonnalagadda (@Siddu_buoy) June 11, 2022

Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Vennela and Rana will be portraying the part of Dr. Ravi Shankar aka Comrade Ravanna. Priyamani will be seen as Comrade Bharathakka.

The movie was shot at Dharipally in Telangana, Parkal in Warangal, and forests in Kerala, Vikarabad, and Warangal. Hollywood stunt choreographer Stefan Richter composed stunts for the film.

Suresh Bobbili composed music for the film which is produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.