Virata Parvam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Virata Parvam movie starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles has been released on the silver screen worldwide. The movie has been received with positive response at the theatres with the performances of Sai Pallavi and Rana being applauded.

Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam is a period drama film set in the 1990s in the Telangana region. The movie is an attempt to showcase the crucial elements of politics and revolution amid the backdrop of love. Sai Pallavi plays the role of Vennela, who falls in love with the writings and free-spirited will propagated by Comrade Ravanna AKA Dr. Ravi, played by Rana Daggubati.

The movie was released after a delay of more than a year. Initially, it was slated for a theatrical release on April 30, 2021. Due to the pandemic, release was postponed and the makers waited for a good time to release the film.

While the movie and performances of the cast are receiving great reviews, the makers are disappointed about the film's leak. Within hours of its theatrical release, the movie's quality links have been appearing on the internet. A few websites are playing the movie, and links to those websites are being widely circulated.

Suresh Bobbili scored the film's music, which was produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. The technical crew includes Divakar Mani and Dani Sanchez-Lopez for Cinematography, and A Sreekar Prasad for Editing.

Notably, Virata Parvam was extensively shot in and around the forests of Warangal, Hyderabad, Kerala and Vikarabad.