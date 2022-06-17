Virata Parvam OTT Release Date & Time: Rana-Sai Pallavi’s Period Action Film Will Stream On Netflix!
News
oi-Ch Sowmya Sruthi
|
Rana
Daggubati
and
Sai
Pallavi's
Virata
Parvam
which
hit
the
screens
on
Friday
(June
17)
after
more
than
a
year-long
wait
is
receiving
a
positive
response
from
both
the
fans
of
Rana
and
Sai
Pallavi.
In
another
five
weeks
or
so
the
movie
is
going
to
be
released
on
OTT
platform
for
movie
lovers
who
prefer
to
watch
movies
online.
According
to
reports,
the
movie
will
likely
be
released
on
the
OTT
platform
Netflix
in
the
last
week
of
July
2022.
The
makers
are
yet
to
announce
the
date
of
the
film's
release
on
Netflix.
The
film
is
directed
by
Venu
Udugula
and
is
a
period
drama
set
in
the
1990s
in
the
backdrop
of
a
Naxal
movement
in
the
Telangana
state.
The
movie
portrays
the
life
of
a
woman
named
Vennela
who
is
caught
up
in
love
and
revolution.
Vennela
falls
in
love
with
Comrade
Ravanna
alias
Dr.
Ravi
played
by
Rana
Daggubati
who
is
a
revolutionary
writer.
She
joins
Ravanna
later
and
the
main
plot
of
the
movie
is
unveiled
thereafter.
Meanwhile,
the
makers
of
the
movie,
Suresh
Productions,
released
a
four-minute
video
on
YouTube,
in
which
Nivetha
Pethuraj
is
seen
naming
a
newborn
as
Vennela
on
a
rainy
night
in
the
forest
area.
Virata
Parvam
was
shot
in
the
forests
of
Telangana
and
Kerala.
Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 16:02 [IST]