Virata Parvam OTT Release Date & Time: Rana-Sai Pallavi’s Period Action Film Will Stream On Netflix!

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam which hit the screens on Friday (June 17) after more than a year-long wait is receiving a positive response from both the fans of Rana and Sai Pallavi.

In another five weeks or so the movie is going to be released on OTT platform for movie lovers who prefer to watch movies online.

According to reports, the movie will likely be released on the OTT platform Netflix in the last week of July 2022. The makers are yet to announce the date of the film's release on Netflix.

The film is directed by Venu Udugula and is a period drama set in the 1990s in the backdrop of a Naxal movement in the Telangana state.

The movie portrays the life of a woman named Vennela who is caught up in love and revolution.

Vennela falls in love with Comrade Ravanna alias Dr. Ravi played by Rana Daggubati who is a revolutionary writer. She joins Ravanna later and the main plot of the movie is unveiled thereafter.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie, Suresh Productions, released a four-minute video on YouTube, in which Nivetha Pethuraj is seen naming a newborn as Vennela on a rainy night in the forest area.

Virata Parvam was shot in the forests of Telangana and Kerala.