Virata Parvam Twitter Review: Tweets You Need To Read Before Booking Your Tickets To The Film

Rana Daggubati-Sai Pallavi starrer period drama film Virata Parvam has finally released on the silver screen after a long wait of one year. The movie, which is based on a few real-life incidents experienced by its director Venu Udugula, revolves around the peak Naxalite movement that occurred in Telangana during the 1990s.

Virata Parvam is said to be a commercial entertainer which centres around romance and juxtaposed with action and politics. Sai Pallavi is the star of the film and plays the character Vennela, who falls in love with the writings of Comrade Ravanna AKA Dr Ravi, played by Rana Daggubati. Along with the lead pair are national award winner Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Sai Chand, and Easwari Rao.

Suresh Bobbili composed music for the film and a song titled 'Kolu Kolu' is a big hit. Virata Parvam is produced jointly by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film was earlier slated for a release on April 30, 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic situation that followed up with several big-budget releases.

Here are a few Tweets from the enthusiastic moviegoers who shared their opinions on Twitter-

Virata Parvam is extensively shot across forests of Warangal, Vikarabad, Kerala. Divakar Mani and Dani Sanchez-Lopez cranked the camera for the film. Besides directing the film, Venu Udugula has written the entire film with dialogues. Editing of the film was headed by A Sreekar Prasad. Virata Parvam has a theatrical run time of 151 minutes.

#VirataParvam A Realistic Drama that has a few good moments but does not keep us engaged overall!



The director tries to tell the story in the realist way possible but the proceedings are not appealing.



Performances by Sai Pallavi and rest of cast is very good.



Rating: 2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 17, 2022

#VirataParvam

My rating 3.5/5

Ultimate story, goosebump action sequences#SaiPallavi & #ranadaggubati acting is good

Superb climax, rest is feelgood

BGM is not upto the mark#VirataParvamreview #venkateshdaggubati — Lokesh Nara (@Jaitdpofficeal) June 17, 2022

#VirataParvam

My rating 3.5/5

Ultimate story, goosebump action sequences#SaiPallavi & #ranadaggubati acting is good

Superb climax, rest is feelgood

BGM is not upto the mark#VirataParvamreview #venkateshdaggubati — Lokesh Nara (@Jaitdpofficeal) June 17, 2022

#VirataParvam

My rating 3.5/5

Ultimate story, goosebump action sequences#SaiPallavi & #ranadaggubati acting is good

Superb climax, rest is feelgood

BGM is not upto the mark#VirataParvamreview #venkateshdaggubati — Lokesh Nara (@Jaitdpofficeal) June 17, 2022

#VirataParvam is a very great attempt in TFI ❤️🫡 @RanaDaggubati @Sai_Pallavi92 @venuudugulafilm take a bow 🙏

Bit slow at some places, but the director has beautifully established the story arc, #Telangana nativity, highs/lows, great dilogs ✌️🫶🍻

AWARDS incoming 🤙💥 — RT 🙋 (@RaajTharun) June 17, 2022