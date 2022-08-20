Viruman Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Mass Action Drama Of Karthi Enthralls Film Buffs!

Actor Karthi scored another hit with his latest film with director M Muthaiah, his Komban director. Viruman is a mass action entertainer, which is running successfully in theatres for a week. The movie comfortably entered the second week with decent bookings and collections. Viruman showcased Karthi in his element once again and he unleashed his prowess with a certain ease.

Take a look at the 8 days box office collection of Viruman down below

Day 1: Rs 7.5 Crore Net

Day 2: Rs 7.77 Crore Net

Day 3: Rs 8.38 Crore Approx

Day 4: Rs 6.66 Crore Approx

Day 5: Rs 1.86 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.53 Crore

Day 7: Rs 0.84 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1 Crore

Total 8 Days Collection: Rs 35.48 Crore

Viruman is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their 2D Entertainment banner. The movie stars Prakash Raj as Viruman's father and Saranya Ponvannan as Muthulakshmi, his mother. Raj Kiran, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, RK Suresh, Manoj Bharathiraja, GM Sundar, Singampuli, Ilavarasu, and Rajkumar are actors among others who played pivotal roles in the film.

Karthi romanced debutante Aditi Shankar in this film and Yuvan Shankar Raja's music for the film is winning appreciation alongside the performances of the cast.

The movie is edited by Venkat Raajen and cinematographed by SK Selvakumar. Sakthi Film Factory distributed Viruman all over Tamil Nadu.