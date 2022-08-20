India
      Viruman Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Mass Action Drama Of Karthi Enthralls Film Buffs!

      Actor Karthi scored another hit with his latest film with director M Muthaiah, his Komban director. Viruman is a mass action entertainer, which is running successfully in theatres for a week. The movie comfortably entered the second week with decent bookings and collections. Viruman showcased Karthi in his element once again and he unleashed his prowess with a certain ease.

      Viruman Day 8 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at the 8 days box office collection of Viruman down below

      Day 1: Rs 7.5 Crore Net
      Day 2: Rs 7.77 Crore Net
      Day 3: Rs 8.38 Crore Approx
      Day 4: Rs 6.66 Crore Approx
      Day 5: Rs 1.86 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 1.53 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 0.84 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1 Crore
      Total 8 Days Collection: Rs 35.48 Crore

      Viruman is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their 2D Entertainment banner. The movie stars Prakash Raj as Viruman's father and Saranya Ponvannan as Muthulakshmi, his mother. Raj Kiran, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, RK Suresh, Manoj Bharathiraja, GM Sundar, Singampuli, Ilavarasu, and Rajkumar are actors among others who played pivotal roles in the film.

      Viruman Day 8 Box Office Collection

      Karthi romanced debutante Aditi Shankar in this film and Yuvan Shankar Raja's music for the film is winning appreciation alongside the performances of the cast.

      The movie is edited by Venkat Raajen and cinematographed by SK Selvakumar. Sakthi Film Factory distributed Viruman all over Tamil Nadu.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10:27 [IST]
