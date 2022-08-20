Viruman Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Mass Action Drama Of Karthi Enthralls Film Buffs!

Actor
Karthi
scored
another
hit
with
his
latest
film
with
director
M
Muthaiah,
his
Komban
director.
Viruman
is
a
mass
action
entertainer,
which
is
running
successfully
in
theatres
for
a
week.
The
movie
comfortably
entered
the
second
week
with
decent
bookings
and
collections.
Viruman
showcased
Karthi
in
his
element
once
again
and
he
unleashed
his
prowess
with
a
certain
ease.
Take
a
look
at
the
8
days
box
office
collection
of
Viruman
down
below
Day
1:
Rs
7.5
Crore
Net
Day
2:
Rs
7.77
Crore
Net
Day
3:
Rs
8.38
Crore
Approx
Day
4:
Rs
6.66
Crore
Approx
Day
5:
Rs
1.86
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
1.53
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
0.84
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
1
Crore
Total
8
Days
Collection:
Rs
35.48
Crore
Viruman
is
produced
by
Suriya
and
Jyothika
under
their
2D
Entertainment
banner.
The
movie
stars
Prakash
Raj
as
Viruman's
father
and
Saranya
Ponvannan
as
Muthulakshmi,
his
mother.
Raj
Kiran,
Soori,
Karunas,
Vadivukkarasi,
RK
Suresh,
Manoj
Bharathiraja,
GM
Sundar,
Singampuli,
Ilavarasu,
and
Rajkumar
are
actors
among
others
who
played
pivotal
roles
in
the
film.
Karthi
romanced
debutante
Aditi
Shankar
in
this
film
and
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja's
music
for
the
film
is
winning
appreciation
alongside
the
performances
of
the
cast.
The
movie
is
edited
by
Venkat
Raajen
and
cinematographed
by
SK
Selvakumar.
Sakthi
Film
Factory
distributed
Viruman
all
over
Tamil
Nadu.