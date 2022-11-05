Vishwak Sen Exits Arjun Sarja's Venture Starring His Daughter Aishwarya; Makers To File A Complaint?

Vishwak Sen is one of Tollywood's coming-of-age actors, who debuted in a mass action film but took a detour and experimented with characters rather than going after creating a stereotypical image of a mass action hero. The youngster is keen on making films to tell stories and has become successful quite several times. He is one of the actors, who brought his family into the film industry working on various crafts.

Vishwak Sen's latest was one with none other than actor Arjun Sarja, the Action King of South cinema. The veteran actor has organized a press conference recently in Hyderabad to launch the film and introduce his daughter Aishwarya to Tollywood. Arjun is said to have donned the director's cap after a gap of about eight years. The movie's shooting is currently underway and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan appeared as the chief guest for the puja ceremony. He hit the first clap and gave his best wishes.

While everything seemed on track for the yet-to-be-titled project, we suddenly hear that the young actor exited the project. Without any cause or reason disclosed, Vishwak Sen is said to have walked out from the film, disappointing the makers and the cast.

There is no official confirmation or response from either parties-actor and the director/ filmmakers as yet, we hear that the makers are considering filing a complaint with the Film Chamber about the actor's behaviour.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen was last seen in Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming romantic drama Ori Devuda, an official remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule.