Vishwak Sen Tenders Apology To Arjun Sarja After The Latter Spoke About His Unprofessionalism!

Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen was caught in a controversy. The latest update is that the actor responded to the allegations he was facing from none other than Action King Arjun. Vishwak signed a project under the direction of Arjun Sarja. Arjun is going to introduce his daughter Aishwarya to Telugu film industry with the film.

For the unversed, Vishwak was alleged of walking out from the project without prior intimation. Arjun called for a press meet and addressed the issue a few days ago. He mentioned that Vishwak was unprofessional and asked to cancel the schedule twice already, before asking for a further postponement just a day before the shooting commenced. He and the team wanted to lodge a complaint at the Producers Council against the behaviour of the actor.

Speaking at the Rajayogam movie's teaser release event held on November 6, when cornered, Vishwak said,

"We have come up from a struggling phase. I did so many jobs involved in the filmmaking process. I have been the hero, director, and producer to my film, and I know what it takes. It is always on my mind to not go back to the struggling days. But there is also a give and take in any project. Out of respect for Arjun sir, I immediately got on board."

"The script's first half was sent to me just one week before the scheduled shooting date. Arguments are different from convictions and I had not been convinced about a few aspects that were doubtful to me. My hands were tied. I couldn't speak or suggest anything," he said.

I only asked Arjun sir to give some time to discuss. I did that to ensure there would be no further damage to any of the parties involved, added Vishwak Sen. "I am committed and professional. No producer lost a penny due to me and I am a hard worker," asserted Vishwak.

However, he also said, "I wanted to discuss, clear my doubts, and sort things beforehand. I have never worked in a rigid environment. If it feels like disrespecting him, I am really sorry for it. I have respect for him and wish him success."