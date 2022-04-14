What Is KGF Star Yash's Next Film After KGF 2?

Kannada superstar, Yash has announced himself on the biggest stage with KGF 2, the sophomore outing from the KGF franchise. The film is sure to rewrite many existing box office records in the domestic market. But what about Yash's immediate next film after KGF 2?

A while back, there were reports that Vishnu Induri, who had produced 83 is in advanced talks with Yash for a potential collaboration and this project would be officially announced soon. But that wasn't to be. Yash did not comment on the project.

Also, it was heard that top Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is interested in collaborating with Yash for an action thriller. This project did not materialize either. Puri then went on to pick Vijay Deverakonda for two of his directorial ventures - 'Liger' and 'JGM'. This put an end to speculations pertaining to his collaboration with Yash.

For some reason, Yash hasn't yet announced his next film after KGF 2. He opted not to comment about his next project when he was recently asked to do so by Mumbai media. Yash evaded the question, saying this is not the right stage to speak about his next film. The star Kannada actor said all his focus is on KGF 2 now. But what he did say is that he intends to deliver another powerful actioner after KGF 2, but he hasn't locked in on the director or the producer yet.

As of now, Yash hasn't made any official announcement on his immediate next project after KGF 2. His long-delayed project "My Name Is Kirataka" has been in the production phase for quite a long time now and we don't quite know if Yash will rejig this project or go with some other new project.