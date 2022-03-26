What? RRR Movie’s Second Half Not Screened In A US Theatre; Find Out Why

SS Rajamouli's latest film RRR is breaking records at the box office. The film has collected a gross of Rs 223 Crore worldwide on its opening day. Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans have been showering immense love on the film. However, fans in the North Hollywood part of the US must have left a bit disappointed.

Popular Indian film critic Anupama Chopra, who is currently in the US went to watch RRR at Cinemark theatres in the USA. However, she couldn't watch the full film as the theatre manager said that they had not ingested the second half of the SS Rajamouli film. Isn't it shocking?

First time this has happened! Went to @Cinemark North Hollywood #firstdayfirstshow of #RRR. Saw first half but not second because theatre had not ingested it. Manager said they didn’t receive instructions that there was more. Unbelievably frustrating! #Wanttoweep — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) March 25, 2022

Well, Anupama Chopra shared her frustrating experience on Twitter by writing, "First time this has happened! Went to @Cinemark North Hollywood #firstdayfirstshow of #RRR. Saw first half but not second because theatre had not ingested it. Manager said they didn't receive instructions that there was more. Unbelievably frustrating! #Wanttoweep." (sic)

Finally, after a few minutes, the theatre workers managed to resolve the problem and showed the second half to the audience. Anupama Chopra again took to Twitter and shared her review in short on Twitter. She wrote, "Finally saw both halves of #RRR & really enjoyed the film. The fantasy-reality hybrid works because of @ssrajamouli's absolute conviction & commitment to his flamboyant vision. @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan are terrific. Wish the women were less vapid but what a thrilling ride!"

She also praised Jr NTR and Ram Charan's dance in the song 'Naacho Naacho'. We must say that RRR is all set to create history at the box office. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and others in key roles. RRR has been released in theatres on March 25, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada languages.