When Renu Desai Opened Up About Her Relationship & Divorce With Ex-Husband Pawan Kalyan; ‘He Was Like Friend'

Telugu actor and recently turned politician Pawan Kalyan is a well-known face in the country and a star who enjoys a massive stardom in the state. Besides the actor's film and political careers, his personal life has always made buzz in the tabloids. Pawan Kalyan's second marriage with his co-star Renu Desai back then made controversial headlines in the media.

After being in a live-in relationship for eight years, Pawan and Renu got married in 2009, but the couple got separated in 2012 in a formal divorce. Renu Desai had to go through a rough patch and endured much post her divorce with Pawan Kalyan, as she was accused of their failed marriage.

In spite of all the hardships and accusations, Renu Desai emerged as a strong and positive woman who is self-sufficient. She has never let trolls or personal criticism bother her in all these years. The actress has often been the target of hate on the internet. However, Renu has always spoken freely about her personal life.

In a throwback interview with a Tamil tv channel, Renu Desai opened up about her life with her former husband Pawan Kalyan. "I and Pawan were never like wife and husband. Our relationship was quite different. I was not like a homemaker then. I used to assist him in work and we worked together," she had said.

Further, she added, "I have seen him very closely. More than being a husband, he was like a friend to me. It was like a friendship." Renau Desai and Pawan Kalyan have two children together, Akira Nandan who was born out of wedlock in 2004 and a 12-year-old Aadya.

In another interview with India Today in 2018, the actress claimed that Kalyan "insisted on a divorce in spite of her initial protests." She added, "During our divorce, I requested Kalyan garu to issue a public statement to clarify it, but he didn't oblige my request."

"I get hate messages from many female fans of Pawan garu. I want to ask them only one question. How would you feel if Pawan was your husband and after 11 years of marriage, he becomes a father to another daughter without telling you?" she had said.

The actress, meanwhile, is setting major goals for all the single moms out there. She is unaffected by the negativity that comes her way and only keeps looking at the brighter side of life.

On the professional front, Renu Desai is returning to the big screen after 18 years with Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao, which is a biopic set in the 1970s and based on the life of a notorious thief. Her last film was Johnny in 2003, which was her second movie with Pawan Kalyan. Renu's first Telugu film, Badri, with ex-husband Kalyan